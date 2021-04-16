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OH MY GOD!!! This Changes EVERYTHING!! This Interview FULLY Discloses the LIES about the COVID Virus
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908 views • April 16, 2021
Dr. Aajonus Vonderplantiz is interviewed and gives scientific insights about viruses: what are they, what are they not. He gives details into how viruses are formed, how the body naturally destroys those foreign invaders. A very eye-opening interview which proves that the mainstream media is using false information to deceive the global population into accepting an experimental injection that will ultimately destroy the bodies of the recipients..
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BitChute Video Location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKCoGVUxuN6J/
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BitChute Video Location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKCoGVUxuN6J/
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