SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 5 w/ Nick White [Trailer]

Freedom isn't free -- not even close.

I'm deeply honored to be joined in-studio today -- by the one-and-only, Nick White (Facebook: @Stacks Rackham // Twitter: Dan_Crenshaw_).

Nick is a US Army veteran, a martial artist, a father, a freedom advocate, a free-thinker, and put quite simply: an all around bad-ass, charismatic dude who has a great way of boldly telling things like they are while being able to back that shit up.

Dude knows a lot of things about a lot of things.

From his orgin story about how and why he joined the armed forces -- to the maddening state of elements of today's world -- to health and wellness -- to his relationship with God -- and much, much more...

This was a fun one for sure. Awesome energy in this episode!

Enjoy!

