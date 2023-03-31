SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 5 w/ Nick White [Trailer]

Freedom isn't free -- not even close.
I'm deeply honored to be joined in-studio today -- by the one-and-only, Nick White (Facebook: @Stacks Rackham // Twitter: Dan_Crenshaw_).
Nick is a US Army veteran, a martial artist, a father, a freedom advocate, a free-thinker, and put quite simply: an all around bad-ass, charismatic dude who has a great way of boldly telling things like they are while being able to back that shit up.
Dude knows a lot of things about a lot of things.
From his orgin story about how and why he joined the armed forces -- to the maddening state of elements of today's world -- to health and wellness -- to his relationship with God -- and much, much more...
This was a fun one for sure. Awesome energy in this episode!
Enjoy!
SouledOut.TV
Watch full Season 10 Episodes of the Souled Out Podcast w/ Jo Bradley plus get access to even more exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.