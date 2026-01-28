Worldwide Jenga – How does the Venezuela piece fit? Taking Every Thought Captive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott breaks down the Venezuela deception and discusses discernment tools to avoid the traps of the enemy.
Links for this episode:
Alexandra Venezuela article: https://probablyalexandra.substack.com/p/was-venezuela-just-the-start
Jason Christoff Venezuela article: https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/venezuela-public-story-vs-the-historical-motivation-for-the-invasion
Susan Kokinda Venezuela article: https://floppingaces.net/most-wanted/venezuela-was-the-first-strike-the-real-target-is-the-banks-that-run-the-world/
NRP Venezuela article: https://www.npr.org/2026/01/04/nx-s1-5665795/trump-us-oil-companies-venezuela
G. Edward Griffin Grocery Bag Trick: https://needtoknow.news/2026/01/g-edward-griffin-reveals-the-grocery-bag-trick/
What is the Secret Purpose of the Deep State: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-836
Satan Controls Both Sides: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/satan-controls-both-sides
Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/91tti45dse3i57atccnle/Worldwide-Jenga.pptx?rlkey=1cjuqbeqtdiuqlxrd3bw74hxh&st=xqq4mtbm&dl=0
