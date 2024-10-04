© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Air Force tried to eliminate the new head of Hezbollah last night.
One of the group's bunkers in Beirut was hit by a series of penetrating air strikes.
Adding:
The Pentagon will spend $1.2 billion to service ships in the Red Sea and replenish stocks of missiles launched to repel attacks by Iran and the Houthis.