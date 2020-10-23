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Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden (MIRRORED)
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Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/_ANRoYxGQ1U

Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden.
The Duran: Episode 709.

Documents acquired by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden's signature on $85 receipt for repair of laptops left at Delaware store at center of email scandal - while other paperwork reveals FBI's contact with owner.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8857893/Documents-Hunter-Bidens-signature-Delaware-computer-repair-shop-receipt.html

EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Shows New Hunter Evidence ON AIR! | Louder with Crowder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GureRbH-_Xs

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End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
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