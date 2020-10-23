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Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden (MIRRORED)
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541 views • October 23, 2020
Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/_ANRoYxGQ1U
Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden.
The Duran: Episode 709.
Documents acquired by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden's signature on $85 receipt for repair of laptops left at Delaware store at center of email scandal - while other paperwork reveals FBI's contact with owner.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8857893/Documents-Hunter-Bidens-signature-Delaware-computer-repair-shop-receipt.html
EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Shows New Hunter Evidence ON AIR! | Louder with Crowder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GureRbH-_Xs
#HunterBiden #JoeBiden #Giuliani #TheDuran
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End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Duran at:-
https://youtu.be/_ANRoYxGQ1U
Mainstream Media panic as evidence points to laptop belonging to Robert H. Biden.
The Duran: Episode 709.
Documents acquired by Fox News appear to show Hunter Biden's signature on $85 receipt for repair of laptops left at Delaware store at center of email scandal - while other paperwork reveals FBI's contact with owner.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8857893/Documents-Hunter-Bidens-signature-Delaware-computer-repair-shop-receipt.html
EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Shows New Hunter Evidence ON AIR! | Louder with Crowder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GureRbH-_Xs
#HunterBiden #JoeBiden #Giuliani #TheDuran
*****ALWAYS STAY CONNECTED*****
CHAT ROOMS & NOTIFICATIONS, THE DURAN DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/YWjasBv
DAILY NEWS UPDATES & CURATED VIDEO NEWS: http://theduran.com
THE PATRIOT BEACON, 20% OFF, USE CODE: Duran20
#1 Tactical Flashlight on the Market
https://www.patrioticlegacy.com/product/patriot-flashlight/
SUBSCRIBE TO ALEX’S CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/alexchristoforou
*****SUPPORT THE DURAN, HELP US FIGHT FOR FREE SPEECH*****
SHIRTS, MAGIC MUGS, MAGIC HATS & MORE. THE DURAN SHOP:
http://drnshop.com
PLEASE HELP, DONATE AND SUBSCRIBE:
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
*****WATCH FREE SPEECH VIDEO EXCLUSIVES*****
ODYSEE AND LBRY:
https://odysee.com/@theduran
https://lbry.tv/@TheDuran
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
RED PILL VIDEOS: https://redpillvideos.com/
*****THE DURAN SUPPORTS FREE SPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA*****
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran
*****AUDIO PODCASTS*****
iTunes: https://apple.co/2H9Hk0a
Soundcloud: https://bit.ly/354ASQ9
*****1984, GLOBALIST BIG TECH *****
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com
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End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
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