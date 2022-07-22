THE TRUTH ABOUT CBD AND PAIN MANAGEMENT | CAN CBD HELP MANAGE PAIN? (Ep: 1)

In this episode I cover… The TRUTH About CBD & Pain… Can CBD Help Manage Pain?

If we are meeting for the first time, my name is Al Morentin. I’m the host of the HFS, founder and product developer at My Fit Life and I’m an expert in Pain Management.

If you or someone you love suffers from pain, then I highly recommend you watch this video.

-I’ll go over some clinical studies.

-Discuss what Medical Doctors say about CBD and Pain Management

-Go over The Types of Pain I’ll be discussing in this Truth About CBD and Pain Series

-Go over a couple of real-life case studies.

-And discuss what dosages are typical for success.

Check out the video for full details...

#myfitlife #healthfreedom #lifelivedbetter

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