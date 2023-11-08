Create New Account
Auswirkungen. Lebens mit elektromagnetischen Geräten DR Magda Havas
Coronam
https://magdahavas.com/ Dr. Magda Havas received her B.Sc. in Biology and PhD in Environmental Toxicology at the University of Toronto. Her PhD was in the Canadian Arctic at the Smoking Hills, along the coast of Cape Bathurst. This is an area of natural acidification and is among the most acidic sites on the planet.

Keywords
elektromagnetischenauswirkungendrhavas

