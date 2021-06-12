© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intarsia Cockatoo
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 12, 2021
My cousin asked me to make a colorful parrot! He chose this cockatoo pattern by Kathy Wise. In this video I make this bird. I used Osage orange, yellow heart, aspen, ebony, holly, aromatic cedar, monkey pod, pine (stained blue), and walnut. I really enjoyed making this cockatoo with all different colors. Thanks for hanging out with me while I worked in the shop!
Psalm 91:4 (ncv) He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you can hide. His truth will be your shield and protection.
Psalm 91:4 (ncv) He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you can hide. His truth will be your shield and protection.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.