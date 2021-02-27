When Dinosaurs, Humans & Giants Roamed The Earth [07.05.2017 + 14.01.2021]

This series of videos, although presented by a christian believer, should be of interest to everyone. The observational and factual content should be thought provoking to people of all faiths and atheists alike.Below is a link to a blog concerning the 9/11 New York building collapses.If you are interested please click the link below200 Watchers & The Race Of Giants They CreatedOriginal Source : restoringgenesis - 940 subscribersThe Flat Earth Theory - A Short IntroductionNeil Degrasse TysonTo Those Who Seen The Curve Of The EarthNASA - Blue Origin's Shepard Flight - 240,000 FeetCIA, Russia, NASA, US Army Docs: Motionless Flat EarthTOP 10 Reasons Why I Dont Trust NASASpaceX - Elon Musk LiesNASA LiesBelieving In The Moon Landings (For The Attention Of David Wood)NASA's Inconvenient Truth: It's NOT Too Big a Conspiracy!Boats don't sail over the curve of the earth - they sail out of our visual rangeThe Horizon / Perspective & Angular ResolutionAntarctica & Admiral Byrd: Operation Fishbowl / DominicThe 1892 Gleason's Map & Flight PathsNASA Images & PhotoshopNASA Space Fakery ... Underwater Space WalksLessons On Islam Owen BenjaminCopyright notice:This video is protected under the “Fair Use Copyright Act of 1976” for the purposes of education, news reporting, research, criticism and public discussion.Below is a link to a blog concerning the 9/11 New York building collapses.If you are interested please click the link below200 Watchers & The Race Of Giants They Createdhttpswww.bitchute.comvideoJwMXsJTyrA3EGod's Flat Earth January 14th, 2021.Source:When Dinosaurs & Giants Roamed The EarthGod's Flat Earth - 12.3K subscribers94 views • May 7, 2017Original Source :restoringgenesis - 940 subscribers