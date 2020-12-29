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The Responsibility of Freedom
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32 views • December 29, 2020
Freedom is something that is earned that must be protected at all times.
We have slowly relinquished some of our precious rights over the past
several decades, especially since the onset of Covid 19. The direction
we're now headed is socialism or even communism as we're witnessing the
disappearance of the middle class. Unless we take action soon it may be
too late to prevent. Dr. Len and Francesco take a deep look at what is
happening to our country and what we can do to save it from the collapse
that seems imminent.
We have slowly relinquished some of our precious rights over the past
several decades, especially since the onset of Covid 19. The direction
we're now headed is socialism or even communism as we're witnessing the
disappearance of the middle class. Unless we take action soon it may be
too late to prevent. Dr. Len and Francesco take a deep look at what is
happening to our country and what we can do to save it from the collapse
that seems imminent.
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