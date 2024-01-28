Create New Account
Inside Jimmy Savile’s House of Horrors: Wrecked cottage still stands 13 years on
channel image
The Prisoner
8952 Subscribers
450 views
Published 17 hours ago

13 years after his death, Jimmy Savile’s cottage remains standing, derelict and abandoned, beside the A82 near Glencoe in Scotland as footage taken today (January 6) reveals. Inside, his home has been all but destroyed with graffiti adorning the walls and debris scattered across the floors. A series of plans have been put together to demolish the house, but so far, none of these has come to fruition, and the Highland cottage - which Prince Charles once visited - remains a blot on the otherwise beautiful landscape. Footage taken January 6th, 2024.

This of course was just one of Savile's many abodes....

Mirrored - Urban Pictures UK



Keywords
jimmy savilepedononceking charles bff

