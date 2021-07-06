【CCP’s Centennial】Miles Guo: 100th Anniversary of CCP Shows Its Path Towards North Korea

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7/1/2021 Miles Guo: The main color scheme of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist party is the favorite color of North Korea and no attendees are allowed to move, even if someone is dying.