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Democrats waging war on Newsmax took cash from cable providers: Newsmax TV's Spicer & Co.
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30 views • February 25, 2021
FIRST AMENDMENT: Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith are joined by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Devin Nunes to discuss the 'misinformation' hearing held by members of Congress aimed at questioning cable providers over their intentions to further carry networks like Newsmax, and lesser-reported pieces of information about the two lawmakers who called the hearing into happening, plus the true meaning of 'freedom of speech' in a politically-divided nation. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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