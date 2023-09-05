Don Trump Jr. TRIGGERED | RAHEEM KASSAM WAS RIGHT AGAIN [clip]

TRIGGERED Ep.65 | RAHEEM KASSAM WAS RIGHT AGAIN:
Why My Father is Polling Better Than Ever
Clip: Don Jr and Raheem break down the PDJT campaign strategy and how its working
full video:
https://rumble.com/v3eqlhi-raheem-kassam-was-right-again-why-my-father-is-polling-better-than-ever-tri.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=51
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.