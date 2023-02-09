These Are The Times of The Antichrist! Pope Benedict XVI Spoke of It Twice! Article By Mark Mallett!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 9, 2023
The Catholic world has been abuzz recently with the release of a letter written by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI essentially stating that the Antichrist is alive. The letter was sent in 2015 to Vladimir Palko, a retired Bratislava statesman who lived through the Cold War. The late pope wrote...
Full article: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/these-times-of-antichrist/
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFVrMFuprnk