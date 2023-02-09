Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These Are The Times of The Antichrist! Pope Benedict XVI Spoke of It Twice! Article By Mark Mallett!
57 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 9, 2023


The Catholic world has been abuzz recently with the release of a letter written by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI essentially stating that the Antichrist is alive. The letter was sent in 2015 to Vladimir Palko, a retired Bratislava statesman who lived through the Cold War. The late pope wrote...

Full article: https://www.countdowntothekingdom.com/these-times-of-antichrist/


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFVrMFuprnk

Keywords
christianreligioncatholicantichristpope benedictmark mallettvladimir palkoalive in our time

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket