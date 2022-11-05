Ukrainian Front Lines Are Still Inflamed By Heavy Battles. The Ukrainian military clearly does not refuse plans to attack the towns of Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic. Russian forces continue to push them back far from the strategically important road between the two towns. Ukrainian units continue daily attempts to attack Chervonopopovka but fail. At the same time, the Russian military went on the offensive a few kilometers to the north, near Makeevka. Ukrainians attempted to advance north of Svatovo in the area of Novoselovskoe while Russians launched a counteroffensive on Ukrainian positions south of Kremennaya near Belogorovka. Neither of the warring sides has claimed success so far.

The Russian offensive in the area of Soledar continues. Fighting is ongoing near Verkhnekamenskoye and Spornoe.

In the area of Bakhmut, Russians continue the mop up operation in the industrial area on the eastern outskirts, while approaching the city from the southern direction. Fighting for control of Opytnoe is ongoing. The tactical task of the Wagner group which is storming the city is to push the Ukrainian troops to the right bank of the Bakhmutka River. They are yet to achieve this goal.

The Somalia battalion of the DPR has claimed some successes on the outskirts of Avdeevka. They managed to take control of some Ukrainian positions, destroying about 20 servicemen of the Ukrainian Army.

In the Ugledar region, the Ukrainian military attempted to stop the Russian offensive and attacked Russian positions near Nikolskoe and Ravnopolye. They did not manage to take control of new territories but distracted the Russian military from the ongoing battle for control of the village of Pavlovka located on the southern outskirts of Ugledar. The Russian goal is to secure the control of the road and push the Ukrainian Army to the northern bank of the Kashlygach River.

In the Kherson region, the front lines remained unchanged. Ukrainian forces continue their attempts to break through Russian defenses but fail and suffer heavy losses. The evacuation of civilians on the left bank of the Dnieper River continues. On November 3, the Russian flag was taken out of the of the city administration building in Kherson. The local authorities suppose that the Russian forces may leave their positions and cross the river to reinforce their defensive lines along the Dnieper. In turn, the Ukrainian military remains cautious, afraid that Russian claims are only an information campaign aimed at luring the Ukrainian army into trap.

