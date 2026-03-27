Moldova Apartment Per Month Average $250

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116301170774712287
I am SvenVonErick on X. Please buy me a Coffee, but I don't have the App. If I totally pissed you off, or made you laugh, this is good reason to help me buy coffee. I have been totally 💩 Posting Full Frontal Mocking of Jew LBGTQ+ & I get beaten up, robbed, & Alphabet Agency, Soros Court, IDF US Policing, & UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella throttled.
I need to escape the COVID 2.0 Travel Ban Lockdown W H.O. Forced New Lethal Pfizer COVID & Lyme Disease Mandatory by order if Nark Zuckerberg & Bill Gates Death Jab to get Digital ID Internet Passport Elon Musk X Money CDBC.
#WBNemesis
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Sakem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324
I don't check email or comments here, please text ir leave me voicemail