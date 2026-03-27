Moldova Apartment Per Month Average $250

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116301170774712287





I am SvenVonErick on X. Please buy me a Coffee, but I don't have the App. If I totally pissed you off, or made you laugh, this is good reason to help me buy coffee. I have been totally 💩 Posting Full Frontal Mocking of Jew LBGTQ+ & I get beaten up, robbed, & Alphabet Agency, Soros Court, IDF US Policing, & UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella throttled.





I need to escape the COVID 2.0 Travel Ban Lockdown W H.O. Forced New Lethal Pfizer COVID & Lyme Disease Mandatory by order if Nark Zuckerberg & Bill Gates Death Jab to get Digital ID Internet Passport Elon Musk X Money CDBC.





#WBNemesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Sakem, NH 03079 USA





+1 860 574 0695





1 706 740 9324





I don't check email or comments here, please text ir leave me voicemail