Three Labelled Missiles Sank the Warship “Moskva”, Releasing Soldiers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the live broadcast on April 14, Mile Guo revealed that the core technology of the missile that sank the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was provided by Europe, and the shell was affixed with a Ukrainian nameplate.