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Trump Visits Kenosha with Liz Harrington
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10 views • September 03, 2020
After Hours catches up with Liz Harrington -- the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee -- to discuss how the protests are shaping the 2020 race and the President’s visit to Kenosha.
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