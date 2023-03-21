Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pastors,Elders Did you tell your People the Vaccines are Experimental?
221 views
channel image
Heavenly Glory
Published 21 hours ago |

I don't want to believe you are cowards & hirelings, but what else is there to conclude if you knew something was wrong and said nothing? Were you too lazy to research the subject? After all only lives were at stake.   

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/extraordinary-change-labor-data-reveals-shocking-drop-workplace-attendance-following-vax

Keywords
forgivenessrepentancediscernmentmark of beastcovid vaccinehirelings cowards

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket