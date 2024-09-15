Japan Declares Pharma Execs 'Enemies of the State' for Role in mRNA 'Massacre'

Covid cartel criminals must be charged with crimes against humanity according to leading Japanese medical scientists who have gone on record describing the vaccines as “poison” and the global rollout as a “modern-day massacre.”

The global elite and Big Pharma are in full panic mode, terrified of what the Japanese investigations are uncovering. They’re pulling out all the stops to discredit the findings, including enforcing a total media blackout on any news coming out of Japan.

But their days of controlling the narrative are over. We won’t let them gaslight the public any longer. Japan is exposing crimes against humanity, and the world deserves to know the truth.

Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/