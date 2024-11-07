BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Avivim military garrison blazes by Noor-1 rockets from Lebanon
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9977 followers
180 views • 5 months ago

The Israeli military garrison in Avivim settlement in Western Galilee, were lit up by a huge fire after the arrival of a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah Resistance from Lebanon on November 6, 2024. Towards this day, Hezbollah published footage of the operation against Israeli army in Avivim with "Noor-1" rockets, which are unguided rockets with heavy warheads. More than 50 rockets were launched in 15 minutes, with most of the rockets hitting the military area, the Israeli army's gathering in the settlement in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories. While the only achievement of the "Israeli" army on the ground was the destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure, if of course this can be called a military achievement, said Hezbollah Operations Center.

As a result that afternoon, the rockets fired from Lebanon had a direct impact, where an unusual fire started and caused a lot of damage in Avivim. Noor-1, at least burned eight buildings to ashes and rubble in the area of the military garrison. Officially, Israeli media reported that one IDF officer from the 605th Engineering Battalion “Sergeant Ariel Sosnov” was killed, and 4 others were injured including 3 in critical condition, as a result of being hit by Hezbollah rockets.

During the 40 days of the war, according to a summary of the speech by Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers were killed or injured. “Today marks the fortieth day since the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who united all levels of society in Hezbollah. Netanyahu is determined to eliminate Hezbollah and occupy Lebanon, unaware that he is facing persistent Resistance. The occupation uses brutal tactics against civilians and relies on superior air power, but is afraid of engaging our fighters directly,” Naim Qassem said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
lebanonhezbollahavivim military garrisonnoor-1 rockets
