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Pathologist on Ryan Cole on the mystery blood clots
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673 views • March 15, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
He thinks they are due to the vaccine. He couldn't think of any other cause.
He only started hearing lots of reports of this in Jan 2022.
So it couldn't be caused by COVID. So if it wasn't the vaccine (booster dose specifically), what was it?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeqvu-pathologist-on-ryan-cole-on-the-mystery-blood-clots.html
He thinks they are due to the vaccine. He couldn't think of any other cause.
He only started hearing lots of reports of this in Jan 2022.
So it couldn't be caused by COVID. So if it wasn't the vaccine (booster dose specifically), what was it?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeqvu-pathologist-on-ryan-cole-on-the-mystery-blood-clots.html
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