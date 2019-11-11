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Is Whistleblower Attorney A Child Predator?
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23 views • November 11, 2019
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The attorney representing the Deep State Whistleblower has been exposed making social media posts about traveling to Disney World alone, and his YouTube page shows he liked videos with titles, such as “Top 10 prettiest Disney channel stars,” “Top 10 Disney girls,” and “Selena Gomez from child to women,” indicating that his obsession with Disney may not be entirely wholesome. He also bragged about getting security clearance for viewers of child porn. Does this guy need to be investigated? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The attorney representing the Deep State Whistleblower has been exposed making social media posts about traveling to Disney World alone, and his YouTube page shows he liked videos with titles, such as “Top 10 prettiest Disney channel stars,” “Top 10 Disney girls,” and “Selena Gomez from child to women,” indicating that his obsession with Disney may not be entirely wholesome. He also bragged about getting security clearance for viewers of child porn. Does this guy need to be investigated? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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