❗️"The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!" - MP John Ruddick
The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!

❗️"The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!"

- NSW member of Parliament John Ruddick

@AussieCossack

Adding: 

Leaked files reveal Boris Johnson held a secret meeting with billionaire Peter Thiel, co-founder of the controversial data firm Palantir, a year before the company was handed a central role in the UK’s pandemic response.

A month after entering No 10, Johnson and adviser Dominic Cummings met Thiel in Downing Street on 28 August 2019. The hour-long meeting was marked “private” and never appeared on the government’s official log, raising questions of a ministerial code breach.

The hidden meeting underlines how Johnson quietly opened the door for Thiel and Palantir while keeping the public in the dark.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
