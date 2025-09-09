❗️"The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!" - MP John Ruddick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!"
- NSW member of Parliament John Ruddick
@AussieCossack
Adding:
Leaked files reveal Boris Johnson held a secret meeting with billionaire Peter Thiel, co-founder of the controversial data firm Palantir, a year before the company was handed a central role in the UK’s pandemic response.
A month after entering No 10, Johnson and adviser Dominic Cummings met Thiel in Downing Street on 28 August 2019. The hour-long meeting was marked “private” and never appeared on the government’s official log, raising questions of a ministerial code breach.
The hidden meeting underlines how Johnson quietly opened the door for Thiel and Palantir while keeping the public in the dark.