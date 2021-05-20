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Holy Basil (Ocimum sanctum) Harvesting and Processing for Medicinal Use -- as recommended in the previous video.
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145 views • May 20, 2021
Dr. Mindy A. Curry, ND Passion For Healing Naturopathic
How to grow, harvest and process Holy Basil. Learn the benefits of this adaptogenic plant that is commonly used to treat anything from stress to cavities.
Visit http://passionforhealingnaturopathic.... for more information or to schedule and appointment.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dr. Mindy A. Curry, ND Passion For Healing Naturopathic
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrMindyACurryNDPassionForHealingNaturopathic/videos
How to grow, harvest and process Holy Basil. Learn the benefits of this adaptogenic plant that is commonly used to treat anything from stress to cavities.
Visit http://passionforhealingnaturopathic.... for more information or to schedule and appointment.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dr. Mindy A. Curry, ND Passion For Healing Naturopathic
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrMindyACurryNDPassionForHealingNaturopathic/videos
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