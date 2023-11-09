Coconut Milkshake with Cacao Nibs





Ingredients

1 cup water

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup ice





Preparation

Add all ingredients except cacao nibs to blender. Blend on high for 30 seconds or until ice is crushed and shake is blended.

Add cacao nibs and pulse 8-10 times to break apart the nibs.

Pour in a glass and enjoy immediately.









