Coconut Milkshake with Cacao Nibs
Food Ranger Alice
Published 19 hours ago

Coconut Milkshake with Cacao Nibs


Ingredients

3 tablespoon coconut milk powder
1 cup water 
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons collagen peptides 
1 cup ice
1/4  cup Cacao Nibs


Preparation

Add all ingredients except cacao nibs to blender. Blend on high for 30 seconds or until ice is crushed and shake is blended.
Add cacao nibs and pulse 8-10 times to break apart the nibs.
Pour in a glass and enjoy immediately.


Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


