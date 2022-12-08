⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 8, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(8 December 2022)





◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





💥 As a result of high-precision weapons strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Shevchenkovskoye and Grigorovskoye (Zaporozhye region) five U.S.-manufactured MLRS and FRG-manufactured MARS-II have been destroyed. 2 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS rocket launchers have been destroyed near Ilyichyovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision weaponry strike near Borovskoye (Kharkov region), more than 90 Polish mercenaries have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, Russian units continued their offensive operations. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated by assault and army aircraft and artillery fire.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated by the strikes of assault and army aircraft and artillery fire in the AFU concentration areas.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack units of the Russian troops towards Spornoye and Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured combat vehicles and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated as a result of the shelling.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU attempted to attack the positions of Russian units towards Nikolskoye (Donetsk People''s Republic) with the help of a company tactical group. Russian troops' decisive actions and artillery strikes have drove back the AFU units to their initial positions. More than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, an armoured personnel carrier and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 93 artillery units at their positions, manpower and military equipment in 196 areas. Tochka-U tactical missile launcher has been destroyed near Pechenegi (Kharkov region). 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the AFU near Yakovlevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Baranikovka, Kremennaya and Prostornoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️In addition, 14 multiple-launch rocket launchers HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan and an anti-radar missile HARM have been intercepted near Novopetrikovka, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) and Novaya Zburyevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 341 airplanes and 181 helicopters, 2,643 unmanned aerial vehicles, 392 air defence missile systems, 7,030 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 920 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,668 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,507 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.