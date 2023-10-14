Exopolitics Today – Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla - Oct 14
27 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Famous 1964 UFO landing similar to US Army whistleblower craft in 2016,
1947 Roswell UFO crash really happened,
Weekly Star Nations news report,
Congressman Tim Burchett interviewed by Shawn Ryan,
Azerbaijan becomes 15th signatory to China International Lunar Research Station project,
Steven Ben-Nur on Hamas attacks on Israel and feedback from a Galactic Federation High Commander,
Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection to be live streamed,
Non-human beings continue to be seen in Peru and are abducting people,
US Army Insiders Missions 2 reaches #1,
Dr Eric Davis debunks claims of successful reverse engineering of UFO craft,
Roundtable discussion of GSIC speakers,
Seymour Hersh on Hamas attacks,
Sasquatch-like creature seen in Colorado,
Ross Coulhart correct about consciousness UFO link.
Keywords
ufopodcastdisclosure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos