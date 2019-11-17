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The Snow Maiden by Lisa Iris
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30 views • November 17, 2019
The Snow Maiden’s Story
Every Christmas in Russia, beautiful girls in robes and glittering crowns glide through malls and grace popular events. They all represent Snegurochka, the Snow Maiden. This legendary character accompanies Father Frost, smiling and waving at children, to celebrate the promise of toys and the New Year. But the Snow Maiden is no mere Santa’s helper. Her origins are steeped in love and sacrifice.
The Snow Maiden was born to Mother Spring and Father Frost. Her parents took pity on an elderly and childless couple who lived in the woods. They gifted the poor couple with their otherworldly daughter. The Snow Maiden accepted her fate and devoted herself to her mortal parents. She lived simply in the forest, but more and more, she was drawn to the faint echoes of village life nearby. The sound of music and laughter led her to the company of other youths, and to a particular young man. The Snow Maiden begged Mother Spring to give her a heart, like other girls. And so, in the young man’s arms, the Snow Maiden became a shimmering cloud where a girl once stood, evaporating into the mist. As love makes us human, love melted her immortality. The Snow Maiden’s farewell ensures Spring’s return, as Winter heralds her re-birth.
Art and Story by Lisa Iris: http://www.lisairis.ca
All Lisa Iris artwork is protected by copyright.
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved.
Creative Inceptions: http://www.creativeinceptions.com
Every Christmas in Russia, beautiful girls in robes and glittering crowns glide through malls and grace popular events. They all represent Snegurochka, the Snow Maiden. This legendary character accompanies Father Frost, smiling and waving at children, to celebrate the promise of toys and the New Year. But the Snow Maiden is no mere Santa’s helper. Her origins are steeped in love and sacrifice.
The Snow Maiden was born to Mother Spring and Father Frost. Her parents took pity on an elderly and childless couple who lived in the woods. They gifted the poor couple with their otherworldly daughter. The Snow Maiden accepted her fate and devoted herself to her mortal parents. She lived simply in the forest, but more and more, she was drawn to the faint echoes of village life nearby. The sound of music and laughter led her to the company of other youths, and to a particular young man. The Snow Maiden begged Mother Spring to give her a heart, like other girls. And so, in the young man’s arms, the Snow Maiden became a shimmering cloud where a girl once stood, evaporating into the mist. As love makes us human, love melted her immortality. The Snow Maiden’s farewell ensures Spring’s return, as Winter heralds her re-birth.
Art and Story by Lisa Iris: http://www.lisairis.ca
All Lisa Iris artwork is protected by copyright.
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved.
Creative Inceptions: http://www.creativeinceptions.com
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