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Trump may pull troops from Afghanistan ahead of vote on defense spending
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5 views • December 17, 2019
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) discusses the possibility of withdrawing further U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Congress’ likely funding for national defense as well as nuclear talks with North Korea.
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