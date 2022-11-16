WARNING! - First doctor put to death for coercing Covid injection under the Nuremberg Code - Justice is coming

Dr. Betsy Eads exposes the world's first DOCTOR PUT TO DEATH FOR GIVING COVID INJECTION under the Nuremberg Code.
This sets a worldwide precedent. Every doctor, nurse, pharmacist and technician - and those who coerced or forced the injections, will be put to death. They even injected kids. They're coming for you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.