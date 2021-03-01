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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE but why? Bill Gates Barcode Kids Advert Hugo Talks #lockdown
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61 views • March 01, 2021
BANNED FROM YOUTUBE but why? They should have banned the producers of it Microsoft, etc. Yet again they go and shoot the messenger. The messenger that reports we have psychopaths attempting to run this world. We should oppose this kind of idea to imprison children. It is another by-product from what is ever more proving to be a fake virus, the virus is a distraction for other dark agendas.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Bill-Gates-CREEPY-Barcode-Kids-Advert-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:c
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Bill-Gates-CREEPY-Barcode-Kids-Advert-Hugo-Talks--lockdown:c
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