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Stew Peters Interview w/ Military Barber
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733 views • October 20, 2021
Experience is 35-years since 1986.
All of her customers injected with fake vaccine (Pfizer, etc.) suffering severe headaches.
If vaccinated more than 3 months ago, being classified as unvaccinated.
1. Customer vaccinated in April--hospitalized within a few weeks--dead in September.
2. Customer was ill and forced to get vaccinated before checking into hospital--died days later.
3. Customer reports his co-worker's wife went blind from the vaccine (eats the optic nerve).
4. Customer (23-year Marine) will retire before being forced to take the vaccine.
5. Victim diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis after 2nd shot.
6. Marine (married with 5 children) being forced out because he won't take the vaccine.
7. Woman received the shot--6 days later has her legs amputated.
8. Marine captain, 30-years old, scored 98 on fitness test (extremely fit), died 1-day after second vaccine--found dead in her room.
9. Man and woman get COVID vaccines together--son finds woman dead after taking 2nd shot (diagnosed myocarditis). Husband doesn't think it's the vaccine, takes another vaccination and dies 11-days later.
10. Daughter's ex-co-worker had his 3 teenagers get vaccinated--his 15-year old developed myocarditis and rheumatoid arthritis from the shot.
First-Hand Account: Vaxx Deaths Alarming to Military Barber
Stew Peters Show Published October 13, 2021
rumble.com/vnpdkr-first-hand-account-vaxx-deaths-alarming-to-military-barber.html
All of her customers injected with fake vaccine (Pfizer, etc.) suffering severe headaches.
If vaccinated more than 3 months ago, being classified as unvaccinated.
1. Customer vaccinated in April--hospitalized within a few weeks--dead in September.
2. Customer was ill and forced to get vaccinated before checking into hospital--died days later.
3. Customer reports his co-worker's wife went blind from the vaccine (eats the optic nerve).
4. Customer (23-year Marine) will retire before being forced to take the vaccine.
5. Victim diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis after 2nd shot.
6. Marine (married with 5 children) being forced out because he won't take the vaccine.
7. Woman received the shot--6 days later has her legs amputated.
8. Marine captain, 30-years old, scored 98 on fitness test (extremely fit), died 1-day after second vaccine--found dead in her room.
9. Man and woman get COVID vaccines together--son finds woman dead after taking 2nd shot (diagnosed myocarditis). Husband doesn't think it's the vaccine, takes another vaccination and dies 11-days later.
10. Daughter's ex-co-worker had his 3 teenagers get vaccinated--his 15-year old developed myocarditis and rheumatoid arthritis from the shot.
First-Hand Account: Vaxx Deaths Alarming to Military Barber
Stew Peters Show Published October 13, 2021
rumble.com/vnpdkr-first-hand-account-vaxx-deaths-alarming-to-military-barber.html
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