Stew Peters Interview w/ Military Barber

Experience is 35-years since 1986.

All of her customers injected with fake vaccine (Pfizer, etc.) suffering severe headaches.

If vaccinated more than 3 months ago, being classified as unvaccinated.



1. Customer vaccinated in April--hospitalized within a few weeks--dead in September.

2. Customer was ill and forced to get vaccinated before checking into hospital--died days later.

3. Customer reports his co-worker's wife went blind from the vaccine (eats the optic nerve).

4. Customer (23-year Marine) will retire before being forced to take the vaccine.

5. Victim diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis after 2nd shot.

6. Marine (married with 5 children) being forced out because he won't take the vaccine.

7. Woman received the shot--6 days later has her legs amputated.

8. Marine captain, 30-years old, scored 98 on fitness test (extremely fit), died 1-day after second vaccine--found dead in her room.

9. Man and woman get COVID vaccines together--son finds woman dead after taking 2nd shot (diagnosed myocarditis). Husband doesn't think it's the vaccine, takes another vaccination and dies 11-days later.

10. Daughter's ex-co-worker had his 3 teenagers get vaccinated--his 15-year old developed myocarditis and rheumatoid arthritis from the shot.



First-Hand Account: Vaxx Deaths Alarming to Military Barber

Stew Peters Show Published October 13, 2021

rumble.com/vnpdkr-first-hand-account-vaxx-deaths-alarming-to-military-barber.html