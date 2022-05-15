© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine: Heading East There are 2.5 million refugees from Donbass in Russia. Although they left their destroyed homes, volunteers try to give them a chance for a new life.
Follow
1
Share
Report
85 views • May 15, 2022
Ukraine: Heading East
There are 2.5 million refugees from Donbass in Russia. Although they left their destroyed homes, volunteers try to give them a chance for a new life.
For the past 8 years, Donbass has been a war zone. Government troops began shelling due to views on the Russian language, history, and the country’s future, which did not coincide with the official Ukrainian position.
At the end of February 2022, Russian troops and volunteers helped refugees from Donbass move to a safe place. Watch about it in the film Ukraine: Heading East.
There are 2.5 million refugees from Donbass in Russia. Although they left their destroyed homes, volunteers try to give them a chance for a new life.
For the past 8 years, Donbass has been a war zone. Government troops began shelling due to views on the Russian language, history, and the country’s future, which did not coincide with the official Ukrainian position.
At the end of February 2022, Russian troops and volunteers helped refugees from Donbass move to a safe place. Watch about it in the film Ukraine: Heading East.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.