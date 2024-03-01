Create New Account
'Nuclear War If...': Putin's Open Threat To West Over Sending Troops To Ukraine | Watch
Vampire Slayer
31 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an ultimatum amid murmurs about NATO troops in Ukraine. Putin said that there was a genuine risk of nuclear war if the West sent its troops. The Russian leader stated that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

