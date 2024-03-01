'Nuclear War If...': Putin's Open Threat To West Over Sending Troops To Ukraine | Watch

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an ultimatum amid murmurs about NATO troops in Ukraine. Putin said that there was a genuine risk of nuclear war if the West sent its troops. The Russian leader stated that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.