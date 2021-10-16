Corrupt Lunatic Judge Orders Pastor Artur Pawlowski to Denounce Himself

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(Oct 15, 2021) Laura-Lynn Thompson interviewed persecuted Pastor Art Pawlowski again, who is rather upbeat, concerning his recent Soviet style show trial and ridiculous sentencing in Canada. Justice Adam Germain ordered Pastor Art to not only pay over $50,000 in fines, but also ordered him to spew the government's "official narrative" for the next 18 months to counter any "dangerous" comments the pastor might have made concerning lockdowns, masks, vaccines or anything else pandemic related.
Full Laura-Lynn Live Show: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/MicheleDavidson:c