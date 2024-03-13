Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CORRECTION: SUNSHINE HELPS CURE SKIN CANCER
channel image
mikam
4 Subscribers
180 views
Published 18 hours ago

A small dose of sunshine every day is beneficial for our health and part of the cure for skin cancer. Advice and prescriptions which naturalistic practitioners usually offer are biased by their commercial interests. But my book describes a synergistic collection of natural techniques which cured my skin cancer including melanoma. My book is available on Amazon Books. https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Techniques-Guidelines-Curing-Melanoma/dp/B0B8XMQVXY/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1688273512&sr=1-1

Keywords
cancercureskinnatural

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket