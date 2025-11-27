'I watched [ Israel's ] Mossad take over the Pentagon', says Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

Lawrence B. Wilkerson, retired United States Army Colonel, and former chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, told 'Going Underground’, "I watched [Israel’s] Mossad take over the Pentagon.’

[Mossad is Israel’s National intelligence agency.]

‘In 2002, the Pentagon was infiltrated by [Israel’s] Mossad."

“[Israel’s Mossad] did not need any identification to get through the River entrance to the building.”

“[Israel’s Mossad] went upstairs to Douglas Feith, the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, the third most powerful man in the Defense Department.”

“Occasionally [Israel’s Mossad] went to the second most powerful man, Paul Wolfowitz, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and they had run of the Pentagon.”

“Donald Rumsfeld, the [U.S.] Secretary of Defense, said to my boss one time, ‘Hell, I don’t run my building, [Israel’s] Mossad does!’

__

Posted here on X by "Going Underground":

https://x.com/GUnderground_TV/status/1935623401642619378

Mirrored - Fat News

