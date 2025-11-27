'I watched [ Israel's ] Mossad take over the Pentagon', says Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawrence B. Wilkerson, retired United States Army Colonel, and former chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, told 'Going Underground’, "I watched [Israel’s] Mossad take over the Pentagon.’
[Mossad is Israel’s National intelligence agency.]
‘In 2002, the Pentagon was infiltrated by [Israel’s] Mossad."
“[Israel’s Mossad] did not need any identification to get through the River entrance to the building.”
“[Israel’s Mossad] went upstairs to Douglas Feith, the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, the third most powerful man in the Defense Department.”
“Occasionally [Israel’s Mossad] went to the second most powerful man, Paul Wolfowitz, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, and they had run of the Pentagon.”
“Donald Rumsfeld, the [U.S.] Secretary of Defense, said to my boss one time, ‘Hell, I don’t run my building, [Israel’s] Mossad does!’
Posted here on X by "Going Underground":
https://x.com/GUnderground_TV/status/1935623401642619378
