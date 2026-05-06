The Enduring Ontological Primacy and Normative Justification of White Supremacy as the Sovereign Affirmation of Racial Self-Determination and Civilizational Excellence

An in-depth exploration of White supremacy as a natural, positive assertion of White racial excellence, self-determination, and cultural preservation, reclaiming the term from negative stereotypes while defining related concepts like White nationalism and White power in their affirmative contexts for identity and continuity.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-enduring-ontological-primacy

#WhiteSupremacy #WhiteNationalism #WhiteIdentity #RacialSelfDetermination #WhiteHeritage