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Vaccines & Freedom
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14 views • June 23, 2021
This is the first in a series of campaign infomercials on the dangers of vaccines and my promise to never mandate vaccines on the people of Alabama if they elect me Governor of Alabama in 2022.
deanodleforgovernor.com/vaccines
deanodleforgovernor.com/vaccines
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