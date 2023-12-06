Wizard Backpack

Create New Account
Cahlen
Published 18 hours ago

After over 2 years living outside experimenting with various gear configurations, I've arrived at what may be the lightest survival backpack possible for 4-season use.


---


BACKPACK: https://www.granitegear.com/outdoor/backpacks/multi-day-backpacks/crown2-60-pack-2686.html


BATTLE BELT:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09D81YXYV/


GUN HOLSTER:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01FD5Y91W/


KNIFE SHEATH:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07CYJK88C/


DOUBLE POUCH:

https://cahlen.org/double-belt-pouch


LARGE POUCH:

https://www.amazon.com/Leatherman-MOLLE-Compatible-Large-Sheath/dp/B0098MDQFW/


BOTTLE POUCH:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08Y7X5H97/


---


Keywords
survivalcampingminimalism

