Wizard Backpack

After over 2 years living outside experimenting with various gear configurations, I've arrived at what may be the lightest survival backpack possible for 4-season use.
BACKPACK: https://www.granitegear.com/outdoor/backpacks/multi-day-backpacks/crown2-60-pack-2686.html
BATTLE BELT:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09D81YXYV/
GUN HOLSTER:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01FD5Y91W/
KNIFE SHEATH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07CYJK88C/
DOUBLE POUCH:
https://cahlen.org/double-belt-pouch
LARGE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/Leatherman-MOLLE-Compatible-Large-Sheath/dp/B0098MDQFW/
BOTTLE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08Y7X5H97/
