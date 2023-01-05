Hydrate them with hydras before, during, and after the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/ Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea: advanced image editor; Date established: September 14, 2013; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2:
https://www.123freevectors.com/bright-red-grunge-background-159582/
Sublink: https://www.123freevectors.com/
Bright Red Grunge Background; 123FreeVectors; Copyright 2008 - 2022 - 123freevectors.com; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 3:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:201208_Hydra.png
Sublink: http://togotv.dbcls.jp/ja/togopic.2012.13.html
File:201208 Hydra.png; Posted on Wikipedia the free encyclopedia; Posted by DataBase Center for Life Science (DBCLS); Date posted: August, 2012; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 4:
https://www.pngitem.com/middle/oiTJ_transparent-person-pointing-png-donald-trump-stares-at/
Sublink: https://www.pngitem.com/
Transparent Person Pointing Png - Donald Trump Stares At Eclipse, Png Download; Contributed by Dada Dodo Send Message; Posted on Pngitem; All rights reserved. © PngItem.com Limited 2019.; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5:
https://www.komu.com/weather/the-great-conjunction-planets-visibly-double-up-for-first-time-in-nearly-800-years/article_e1e83f90-39c1-11eb-97da-97372de76aa1.html
The Great Conjunction: Planets visibly "double-up" for first time in nearly 800 years; Reported by Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke; Published by KOMU 8; Date published and last updated: December 21, 2020; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
(Thumbnail) — Source 6:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
Sublink: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed#/media/File:Operation_Warp_Speed.png
Sublink: US DoD - https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Operation-Warp-Speed/#
Operation Warp Speed; Posted on Wikipedia the free encyclopedia; Wikipedia® is a registered trademark of the Wikimedia Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization.; Image credit: the Department of Defense; Date the page was last edited on 13 December 2022, at 15:09 (UTC).; Date the image was created: October 18, 2020; Date of website access: December 12, 2022.
Source 7:
https://www.temple-coins.com/products/the-abraham-accord-israel-uae-memorabilia-set?variant=42175026430102
The Abraham Accord Coin (Plus Free Sons of Light coin, Oakwood Coin stand, and Holy Soil Included); The Free Sons Of Light Coin And Holy Soil Will Be Added To Each Purchase Of The Coin Automatically.; Designer: Aharon Shavo; Posted by © 2022, Temple Coins; Powered by Shopify; Beginning date sold: unknown; Date of website access: December 13, 2022.
Source 8:
https://stock.adobe.com/ca/images/theory-of-flat-earth-flat-earth-in-space-with-sun-and-moon-vs-spherical-earth-vector-illustration/238275577?asset_id=240421152
Theory of flat earth. Flat Earth in space with sun and moon vs spherical earth. Vector illustration.; Posted by dulya; Posted on Adobe Stock; © 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved.; File #:238275577; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: December 13, 2022.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/aoHUijuHZQk
Donald Trump — The Age of Aquarius; Published by Donald Trump the son of perdition exposed; YouTube; Date published: May 5, 2022; Date of website access: December 13, 2022.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.