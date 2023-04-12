https://gettr.com/post/p2e5p4c7d6c
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Every one of our fellow fighters is a beneficiary of the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement; on the contrary, it's the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who forcibly shut down our GTV and confiscated and froze our legitimate funds, and therefore we are victims of the SEC
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】我们都是新中国联邦和爆料革命的受益者，反而是中共武器化的美国证监会强行关掉GTV、冻结我们的合法资金，我们是SEC的受害者！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
