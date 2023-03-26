It’s Spring - Why you want to plant Perennials and a Winter Crop!

I live in a humid zone 8a which means our Winter lows can go down to 10°, albeit rarely and our last frost date is around April 9th. Winters are pretty mild and the ground never freezes. This means lots of advantages to extend the grow season, stores crops in the ground and get a jumpstart on Spring.
Here’s a look at what some of my garden looks like now that Spring is here and I’m chomping at the bit to plant tomatoes, eggplants and peppers. 😃
