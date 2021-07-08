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THE AMERIKAN EMPIRE DESPISES THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
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50 views • July 08, 2021
One of the hardest things for many good people in America to fully wrap their heads around is the fact that the Amerikan empire actually despises the American people.
One of the greatest tools of the Elite Abuser Class running this empire is the manufactured desire that they’ve instilled in us – a desire to believe that the very systems destroying our freedoms and selling us into slavery are, at their core, somehow good and virtuous.
The good news is that the sad reality of the situation is becoming much clearer by the day, even to many Americans who were in denial for a very long time…
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One of the greatest tools of the Elite Abuser Class running this empire is the manufactured desire that they’ve instilled in us – a desire to believe that the very systems destroying our freedoms and selling us into slavery are, at their core, somehow good and virtuous.
The good news is that the sad reality of the situation is becoming much clearer by the day, even to many Americans who were in denial for a very long time…
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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