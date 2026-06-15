EuroReich Gauleitierin von der Leyen has made clear the EU will not lift sanctions on Iran, citing "human rights and weapons of mass destruction."



The unelected Brussels bureaucrat is keeping her boot on Iran's neck regardless of any diplomatic progress, because apparently von der Leyen gets a vote on Middle East peace now.

(The EU doesn't have any sanctions against Israel for having weapons of MD) Cynthia

Adding, from a Media Release, photos:

Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia won in international arbitration on the rights of a coastal state in the Black Sea, the Azov Sea, and the Kerch Strait.



Numerous demands of Ukraine, which accused Russia of violating dozens of articles of the UN Convention, have been rejected.





@DDGeopolitics