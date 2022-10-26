Create New Account
Dr McCullough: Any person dying assume it's the vaccine until proven otherwise
Dr. McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise - The New Americanhttps://thenewamerican.com/dr-mccullough-any-person-dying-with-no-prior-history-of-significant-disease-its-the-vaccine-until-proven-otherwise/


The Charlie Kirk Show October 11, 2022 Part 7 - Real America's Voice News

https://americasvoice.news/video/wnRjEfaJT5JM4Xz/


The Charlie Kirk Show October 11, 2022 Part 8 - Real America's Voice News

https://americasvoice.news/video/CHpbsbjgsXCfroI/


Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘whistleblowers’ inside CDC claim injections have already killed 50,000 Americans – DATA SCIENTIST {EDC DEVELOPER + STATISTICAL EXPERT + DATA MANAGER}

https://edcdeveloper.wordpress.com/2021/07/22/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans/


Covid Early Intervention & Perhaps Who Should Not Get Vaccinated: Peter McCullough, MD (#215)

https://drlindseyberkson.com/covid-early-intervention-perhaps-who-should-not-get-vaccinated-peter-mccullough-md-215/


Renowned Texas Professor and Doctor: COVID-19 Shots are “Bioweapons thrust upon the Public!” -

https://weliveinamadworld.com/renowned-texas-professor-and-doctor-covid-19-shots-are-bioweapons-thrust-upon-the-public/


Algorithme de traitement précoce ambulatoire pour le COVID-19 – un Webinaire avec le Dr Peter A. McCullough

https://covexit.com/algorithme-de-traitement-precoce-ambulatoire-pour-le-covid-19-un-webinaire-avec-le-dr-peter-a-mccullough/


Peter A. McCullough - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_A._McCullough

Professional degrees of public health - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Professional_degrees_of_public_health


Vitamin D, other everyday vitamins could counter coronavirus effects: report | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/health/vitamin-d-other-everyday-vitamins-could-counter-coronavirus-effects-report

COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/


Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4

57 Top Scientists and Doctors: Stop All Covid Vaccinations - NewsVoice

https://newsvoice.se/2021/05/57-scientists-study-covid-vaccinations/


Vitamin D for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 315 studies

https://c19vitamind.com/

Quercetin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 22 studies

https://c19quercetin.com/

Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 90 studies

https://c19zinc.com/

Vitamin C for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 86 studies

https://c19early.com/c


