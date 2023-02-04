VfB's Mandarin is a tad rusty, frens 🍙:





2/1/2023 Miles Guo: The arrest of Yue Wenhai - Follow the money and Yue's infiltration in the West via the backdoors of iPhone. On the one hand, Yue Wenhai helped the big shots in Communist China launder money via China Minzu Securities and its stock tradings. On the other hand, Yue infiltrated the technological and political sectors of the US and the West by using the backdoors of the Apple products made in the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou; all his stories involve the CCP military and intelligence communities.





In 2015, Amazon.com Inc. began quietly evaluating a startup called Elemental Technologies, a potential acquisition to help with a major expansion of its streaming video service, known today as Amazon Prime Video. Based in Portland, Ore., Elemental made software for compressing massive video files and formatting them for different devices. Its technology had helped stream the Olympic Games online, communicate with the International Space Station, and funnel drone footage to the Central Intelligence Agency. Elemental’s national security contracts weren’t the main reason for the proposed acquisition, but they fit nicely with Amazon’s government businesses, such as the highly secure cloud that Amazon Web Services (AWS) was building for the CIA.

To help with due diligence, AWS, which was overseeing the prospective acquisition, hired a third-party company to scrutinize Elemental’s security, according to one person familiar with the process. The first pass uncovered troubling issues, prompting AWS to take a closer look at Elemental’s main product: the expensive servers that customers installed in their networks to handle the video compression. These servers were assembled for Elemental by Super Micro Computer Inc., a San Jose-based company (commonly known as Supermicro) that’s also one of the world’s biggest suppliers of server motherboards, the fiberglass-mounted clusters of chips and capacitors that act as the neurons of data centers large and small. In late spring of 2015, Elemental’s staff boxed up several servers and sent them to Ontario, Canada, for the third-party security company to test, the person says.

relates to The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies

Featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Oct. 8, 2018. Subscribe now.Photographer: Victor Prado for Bloomberg Businessweek

Nested on the servers’ motherboards, the testers found a tiny microchip, not much bigger than a grain of rice, that wasn’t part of the boards’ original design.





Read the rest at the above URL





