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Drone great tool for checking Highland Cattle on Pasture
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13 views • February 10, 2020
We are using our Yuneec Typhoon H drone for managing our Scottish Highland Cattle. Checking the cattle and calf’s health conditions and monitoring the conditions of our fencing. A benefit is its ability to fly in all weather conditions, such as rain, sleet, snow, and wind. It has been a real-life and time-saving tool.
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